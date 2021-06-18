Slew of Economic Data in Focus Next Week

The last full week of June will bring plenty of economic data. Investors will be listening to updates from several Presidents of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) throughout the week, especially after the recent Fed decision sent stocks spiraling. Meanwhile, there will be a handful of notable quarterly reports to unpack, including CarMax (KMX), Darden Restaurants (DRI), FedEx (FDX), and Nike (NKE).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week will start off slow on Monday, June 21, with nothing scheduled.

Tuesday, June 22, will bring existing home sales, as well as an update from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Wednesday, June 23, new home sales data, Markit manufacturing PMI, and Markit services PMI are slated for release.

Finally, Thursday, June 24, the usual initial and continuing jobless claims data are due out, as well as durable goods orders, and the revised GDP.

Friday, June 25, will feature personal income, consumer spending, and consumer sentiment data.

