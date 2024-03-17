Sleeping Giants: 3 Picks With Massive Upside by Mid-Decade

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hidden gems often remain undiscovered within the labyrinth of the stock market. Three stocks with massive upside stand out among the several alternatives as possible titans with significant upside potential. By mid-decade, these healthcare, industrial, and energy companies may realize their latent potential and reshape market dynamics.

These industries may derive significant change as the world economy changes due to technological breakthroughs, well-timed acquisitions, and ground-breaking inventions. While the second one’s strong revenue growth indicates its potential for quick expansion, the first one’s smart acquisitions align with its growth ambitions. The advancement of its clinical pipeline demonstrates the third one’s dedication to transforming therapeutic treatments.

Read more to discover these sleeping giants’ unrealized potential. All stocks hold significant return potential, whether in the broad fields of energy exploration or the more complex domains of data processing and medicinal breakthroughs. Fast-forward to explore the nuances of these stocks, opening doors to profitable investing opportunities and laying the groundwork for a revolutionary change in a portfolio’s returns.

Viper Energy (VNOM)

Source: PopTika / Shutterstock

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) has actively pursued strategic acquisitions that complement its expansion goals. A significant accomplishment is purchasing certain mineral and royalty interests from Warwick Capital Partners and GRP Energy Capital affiliates in the fourth quarter of 2023. According to all pertinent financial measures, this transaction is accretive and provides a high-quality undeveloped inventory.

Notably, as part of its expansion goal, the company turned 246 total gross horizontal wells on its land into production in Q4 2023. These purchases strengthen Viper Energy’s portfolio of assets, which might lead to more income streams in the future and accelerate its growth.

Looking forward, Viper Energy has set average daily production estimates of 25,000 to 25,500 barrels of oil per day (bo/d) for the first quarter of 2024 and 25,500 to 27,500 bo/d for the entire year 2024. Moreover, the company anticipates substantial growth in 2024, with output in Q4 of that year may be at or above the upper end of the guideline range.

Overall, the eighth straight quarter of rising production per share occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023. Therefore, growth in output over time is a sign of Viper Energy’s asset-base capitalization. Savvy investors are grabbing this and the next stocks with massive upside quick.

Concentrix (CNXC)

Source: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) has shown strong revenue growth, a critical indicator of the company’s potential for quick development. The corporation had sales of $7,114.7 million for the fiscal year 2023, a 12.5% year-over-year (YoY) increase from the year prior. The $4,230.8 million in sales for the fourth quarter, up 36.0% YoY, highlights this development trend even further.

Moreover, with Webhelp adding almost $574 million in the final two months of Q4, the integration greatly aided revenue growth. Notably, critical verticals, including retail, travel, e-commerce, banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare, had especially robust revenue growth. This indicates the company’s diverse income sources and capacity to leverage important industries.

Furthermore, the quarterly revenue growth rate above the yearly growth rate shows growing momentum. This indicates Concentrix’s ability to seize market share and exploit new possibilities. Looking ahead, Concentrix is confident in maintaining momentum and sees growth possibilities, as seen by its positive outlook for the upcoming fiscal year 2024. Overall, the company’s goals are to reduce debt, generate good cash flow, maintain sales growth, and enhance profits. This is one of the stocks with massive upside you can’t afford to miss.

Omeros (OMER)

Source: Shutterstock

Clinical pipeline progress for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is the primary basis for value increases. The company may resubmit its Biologics License Application (BLA) for narsoplimab. This focuses on the event of thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA) associated with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. To compare survival statistics, the company filed a statistical analysis plan. Hence, an FDA clearance decision is anticipated in the middle of 2024.

Notably, the Phase 3 ARTEMIS-IGAN study for IgA nephropathy has been halted. Here, further analysis is being conducted to gain practical knowledge for future renal clinical research. Furthermore, the emphasis on TA-TMA and other indications highlights Omeros’ dedication to expanding narsoplimab.

Additionally, a clinical program for complement three glomerulopathy (C3G) has been started. Enrollment in Phase 2 studies for OMS906 in PNH patients has also been completed. The abstract was approved for a podium presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH). Hence, this highlights the clinical importance and possible market uniqueness of OMS906 in treating PNH.

Lastly, Omeros and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) are working together to develop OMS527, which may broaden the company’s range of treatments. If you are lookinng for stocks with massive upside, grab this one.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

