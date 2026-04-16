Sleep Number's Debt-Fueled Buybacks Backfired -- What Comes Next for This "Dead Company Walking" Stock?

Key Points

Sleep Number’s debt-funded $1.56 billion buybacks now sit against a market cap of roughly $47 million.

With about $590 million due on its credit line in December, investors face acute refinancing and dilution risk.

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A once‑popular mattress brand now faces a harsh reckoning after debt‑fueled buybacks, shrinking cash flow, and a looming credit deadline. Watch the video below to see why this capital‑allocation gamble may leave common shareholders with little room to escape.

*This video was published on April 14, 2026.

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Jim Gillies has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Loren Horst has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Sanmeet Deo, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Sleep Number. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.