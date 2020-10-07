Sleep Number (SNBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sleep Number (SNBR) closed at $53.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products had gained 20.62% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.86% in that time.

SNBR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2020. In that report, analysts expect SNBR to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $527.95 million, up 11.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.7% and +4.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNBR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% higher. SNBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, SNBR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.01. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.01.

Investors should also note that SNBR has a PEG ratio of 8.76 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Furniture stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

