Sleep Number (SNBR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Sleep Number (SNBR) reported revenue of $470.45 million, down 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $475.17 million, representing a surprise of -0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +107.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sleep Number performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales change rates - Total Company : -11% versus -9.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -11% versus -9.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Stores - End of period : 661 compared to the 666 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 661 compared to the 666 average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- Retail stores: $414.76 million versus $445.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change.

Shares of Sleep Number have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

