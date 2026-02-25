Sleep Number (SNBR) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Sleep Number (NasdaqGS:SNBR) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.33% from the latest reported closing price of $8.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sleep Number. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNBR is 0.15%, an increase of 30.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.79% to 19,988K shares. The put/call ratio of SNBR is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stadium Capital Management holds 2,616K shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,146K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing an increase of 32.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 78.08% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,121K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing an increase of 34.26%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 666K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 658K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 17.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.