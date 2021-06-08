Sleep Number (SNBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sleep Number (SNBR) closed the most recent trading day at $118.81, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products had gained 4.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNBR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SNBR is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 351.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $503.1 million, up 76.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion, which would represent changes of +38.16% and +20.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SNBR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SNBR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, SNBR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.74, so we one might conclude that SNBR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, SNBR's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SNBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

