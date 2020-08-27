Sleep Number (SNBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sleep Number (SNBR) closed at $46.42, marking a +1.51% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products had lost 0.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.34% in that time.

SNBR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SNBR is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $525.80 million, up 10.75% from the year-ago period.

SNBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.59% and +3.75%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNBR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SNBR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, SNBR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.5. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.5.

It is also worth noting that SNBR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SNBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

