SLEEP NUMBER Earnings Results: $SNBR Reports Quarterly Earnings

SLEEP NUMBER ($SNBR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.23 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $376,820,000, missing estimates of $397,545,000 by $-20,725,000.

SLEEP NUMBER Insider Trading Activity

SLEEP NUMBER insiders have traded $SNBR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC STADIUM has made 16 purchases buying 354,011 shares for an estimated $4,777,943 and 0 sales.

SLEEP NUMBER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of SLEEP NUMBER stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

