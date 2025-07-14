Stocks
SNBR

SLEEP NUMBER Earnings Preview: Recent $SNBR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

July 14, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

SLEEP NUMBER ($SNBR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $364,568,400 and earnings of -$0.11 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SNBR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SLEEP NUMBER Insider Trading Activity

SLEEP NUMBER insiders have traded $SNBR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LINDA FINDLEY (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 104,520 shares for an estimated $751,278 and 0 sales.
  • GARY T FAZIO purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $90,480
  • PHILLIP EYLER purchased 8,300 shares for an estimated $74,942
  • FRANCIS K LEE (EVP & CFO) purchased 7,200 shares for an estimated $51,263

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SLEEP NUMBER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of SLEEP NUMBER stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SLEEP NUMBER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SNBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $6.0 on 04/11/2025
  • Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $12.0 on 03/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SNBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.