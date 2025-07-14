SLEEP NUMBER Earnings Preview: Recent $SNBR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SLEEP NUMBER ($SNBR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $364,568,400 and earnings of -$0.11 per share.

SLEEP NUMBER Insider Trading Activity

SLEEP NUMBER insiders have traded $SNBR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA FINDLEY (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 104,520 shares for an estimated $751,278 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARY T FAZIO purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $90,480

PHILLIP EYLER purchased 8,300 shares for an estimated $74,942

FRANCIS K LEE (EVP & CFO) purchased 7,200 shares for an estimated $51,263

SLEEP NUMBER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of SLEEP NUMBER stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SLEEP NUMBER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SNBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $6.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $12.0 on 03/06/2025

