Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 20x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Sleep Number Corporation's (NASDAQ:SNBR) P/E ratio of 18.1x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Sleep Number has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Sleep Number's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 88% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 304% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 8.9% per annum during the coming three years according to the six analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 14% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Sleep Number's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Sleep Number's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for Sleep Number (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Sleep Number. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

