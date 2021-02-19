Sleep Number Corporation Just Beat EPS By 16%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.4% to US$121 in the past week. Revenues were US$1.9b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$4.90 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 16%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:SNBR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 19th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Sleep Number's six analysts is for revenues of US$1.93b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 3.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 11% to US$4.48 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.93b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.48 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 20% to US$114. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Sleep Number, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$120 and the most bearish at US$65.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Sleep Number shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Sleep Number's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 3.8%, compared to a historical growth rate of 8.4% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Sleep Number.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Sleep Number going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Sleep Number (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

