Sleep Number CFO Francis Lee Steps Down; Bob Ryder Named Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Sleep wellness company Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) announced Tuesday that Bob Ryder has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 21, 2025. Francis Lee stepped down as current CFO and will remain with the company as an advisor to help ensure a smooth transition through August 15, 2025.

Sleep Number is conducting a search for the company's next permanent CFO. The company noted that the CFO leadership change is not the result of any matters relating to the company's financials, operations, policies or practices.

Ryder has considerable experience as a public company CFO and has a consistent track record of driving significant total shareholder returns. In his role at Sleep Number, Ryder will oversee the Finance function with a focus on the debt structure and will work quickly and deliberately with the executive team to set the company up for long-term success.

Ryder has over 30 years of experience working with both public and private companies in finance leadership roles. Since 2015, he has been a senior advisor at the Boston Consulting Group and the CEO of Horsepower Advisors, LLC.

From 2019 to 2020, Ryder served as interim CFO for Resideo Technologies, Inc., a publicly traded spin-off of Honeywell International. From 2007 to 2015, he served as the CFO for Constellation Brands.

Ryder was also CFO at IMG and American Greetings Corp., and previously held seven advancing management positions over 13 years at PepsiCo, Inc.

