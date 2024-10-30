Sleep Number CEO says expected sequential improvement did not materialize

Says continuing to advance initiatives in gross margins and EBITDA to deliver on targets.
- Sleep Number CEO says need to be more efficient with media spend
- Sleep Number down 5% at $12.58 after Q3 results, reduced EBITDA view
- Sleep Number Announces CEO Retirement and Governance Changes
- Sleep Number reports Q3 EPS (14c), consensus (17c)
- Sleep Number lowers 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $115M-$125M
