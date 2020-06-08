Sleep Number Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SNBR

In trading on Monday, shares of Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.46, changing hands as high as $42.24 per share. Sleep Number Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNBR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.27 per share, with $61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.74.

