Sleep Country Canada Holdings (SCCAF) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.95 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sleep Country Canada Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCAF is 0.03%, a decrease of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.71% to 1,093K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.32% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sleep Country Canada Holdings is 22.11. The forecasts range from a low of 19.82 to a high of $25.94. The average price target represents an increase of 35.32% from its latest reported closing price of 16.34.

The projected annual revenue for Sleep Country Canada Holdings is 938MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCAF by 3.31% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 147K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 13.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCAF by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 104K shares.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 68K shares. No change in the last quarter.

