Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of 42 cents a share - Earnings Preview

* Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc ZZZ.TO, ZZZ.TO is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on March 2.

* The Brampton, Ontario-based company is expected to report ​a 10.1% increase in revenue to $163.166 million from $ 139.34 million a year ago​, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

* Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc is for earnings of 42 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 42 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell."

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc is $23.81​, about 10.2% above​ its last closing price of $21.37.​​​

* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure). ​

QUARTER ENDING

STARMINE

SMARTESTIMATE®

REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE

ACTUAL

BEAT, MET, MISSED

SURPRISE %

Sep. 30 2020

0.43

0.43

0.69

Beat

60.2

Jun. 30 2020

-0.07 0.11 Beat 247.4 Mar. 31 2020 0.11 0.12 0.12 Met 3.7​ Dec. 31 2019 0.29 0.29 0.31 Beat 7.7 Sep. 30​ 2019​ 0.52​ 0.52 0.46 Missed -12​ Jun. 30 2019

0.24 0.26 Beat 8.2​ Mar. 31 2019 0.22 0.22 0.17 Missed -21.7 Dec. 31 2018 0.33 0.33 0.30 Missed -7 This summary was machine generated February 26 at 23:17 GMT. Original report currency Canadian Dollars, converted to US Dollars.

