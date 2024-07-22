Sleep Country Canada To Be Bought By Fairfax Subsidiary For C$1.7 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO), a Canadian mattress retailer, announced on Monday that it has inked a deal to be acquired by 16133258 Canada Inc., a newly-formed subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH.TO) for C$35 per share or around C$1.7 billion in cash.

The purchase price represents a 34 percent premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average price of the company's shares on the TSX for the period ending on July 19, and a 28 percent premium to the closing price on July 19.

The transaction, to be implemented by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Upon the closing of the transaction, the Company plans to be delisted from the TSX and cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.

