$SLDP stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLDP stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,645,329 of trading volume.

$SLDP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SLDP:

$SLDP insiders have traded $SLDP stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA BUETTNER-GARRETT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,125,000 shares for an estimated $1,505,831 .

. ERIK J ANDERSON sold 506,283 shares for an estimated $644,093

STEVEN H GOLDBERG sold 59,197 shares for an estimated $85,835

$SLDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $SLDP stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

