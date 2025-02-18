$SLDP stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLDP stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,645,329 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SLDP:
$SLDP Insider Trading Activity
$SLDP insiders have traded $SLDP stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA BUETTNER-GARRETT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,125,000 shares for an estimated $1,505,831.
- ERIK J ANDERSON sold 506,283 shares for an estimated $644,093
- STEVEN H GOLDBERG sold 59,197 shares for an estimated $85,835
$SLDP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $SLDP stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,939,413 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,665,490
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 912,649 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,724,906
- UBS GROUP AG added 639,990 shares (+650.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,209,581
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 475,897 shares (+258.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $899,445
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 398,338 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $752,858
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 383,031 shares (-44.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $723,928
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $661,500
