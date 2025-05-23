$SLDP stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLDP stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,895,394 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SLDP:
$SLDP Insider Trading Activity
$SLDP insiders have traded $SLDP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA BUETTNER-GARRETT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 750,000 shares for an estimated $1,051,668.
$SLDP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $SLDP stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 3,120,316 shares (+709.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,276,331
- STEWARD PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC added 954,594 shares (+31819.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,002,323
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 954,287 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,002,001
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 398,338 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $752,858
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 295,450 shares (-44.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $310,222
- SAGEFIELD CAPITAL LP removed 194,632 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $367,854
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 189,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,493
