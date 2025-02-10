$SLDB stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLDB stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,282,317 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SLDB:
$SLDB Insider Trading Activity
$SLDB insiders have traded $SLDB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDER CUMBO (President and CEO) sold 11,114 shares for an estimated $62,236
- DAVID T HOWTON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,072 shares for an estimated $28,396
- JESSIE HANRAHAN (Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 4,610 shares for an estimated $25,822
- GABRIEL BROOKS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,923 shares for an estimated $18,999
- KEVIN TAN (CFO & Treasurer) sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $15,849
- PAUL HERZICH (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,777 shares for an estimated $15,550
- ILAN GANOT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $4,999.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SLDB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $SLDB stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 2,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,425,000
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 1,743,398 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,151,484
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 808,044 shares (+718.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,632,066
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 752,993 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,248,361
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 610,968 shares (-35.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,258,446
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 330,234 shares (+292.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,301,730
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 274,830 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,915,565
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SLDB on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.