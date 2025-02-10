$SLDB stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLDB stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,282,317 of trading volume.

$SLDB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SLDB:

$SLDB insiders have traded $SLDB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDER CUMBO (President and CEO) sold 11,114 shares for an estimated $62,236

DAVID T HOWTON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,072 shares for an estimated $28,396

JESSIE HANRAHAN (Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 4,610 shares for an estimated $25,822

GABRIEL BROOKS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,923 shares for an estimated $18,999

KEVIN TAN (CFO & Treasurer) sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $15,849

PAUL HERZICH (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,777 shares for an estimated $15,550

ILAN GANOT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $4,999.

$SLDB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $SLDB stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

