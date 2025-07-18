$SLDB stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLDB stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,115,037 of trading volume.

$SLDB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SLDB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SLDB stock page ):

$SLDB insiders have traded $SLDB stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE purchased 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $20,150,000

CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $4,030,000

ALEXANDER CUMBO (President and CEO) sold 11,365 shares for an estimated $45,005

DAVID T HOWTON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,561 shares for an estimated $22,021

GABRIEL BROOKS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,256 shares for an estimated $12,893

KEVIN TAN (CFO & Treasurer) sold 3,164 shares for an estimated $12,529

JESSIE HANRAHAN (Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 3,079 shares for an estimated $12,192

PAUL HERZICH (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,688 shares for an estimated $10,644

CLARE KAHN purchased 1,860 shares for an estimated $9,924

ILAN GANOT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,855 shares for an estimated $7,223.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLDB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $SLDB stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SLDB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLDB in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLDB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLDB forecast page.

$SLDB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLDB recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SLDB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $14.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Arthur He from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $16.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Biren Amin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $17.0 on 05/16/2025

You can track data on $SLDB on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.