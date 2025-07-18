$SLDB stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLDB stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,115,037 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SLDB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SLDB stock page):
$SLDB Insider Trading Activity
$SLDB insiders have traded $SLDB stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE purchased 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $20,150,000
- CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $4,030,000
- ALEXANDER CUMBO (President and CEO) sold 11,365 shares for an estimated $45,005
- DAVID T HOWTON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,561 shares for an estimated $22,021
- GABRIEL BROOKS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,256 shares for an estimated $12,893
- KEVIN TAN (CFO & Treasurer) sold 3,164 shares for an estimated $12,529
- JESSIE HANRAHAN (Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 3,079 shares for an estimated $12,192
- PAUL HERZICH (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,688 shares for an estimated $10,644
- CLARE KAHN purchased 1,860 shares for an estimated $9,924
- ILAN GANOT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,855 shares for an estimated $7,223.
$SLDB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $SLDB stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 5,825,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,552,500
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC added 5,000,000 shares (+72.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,500,000
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 4,981,400 shares (+285.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,431,180
- BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC added 3,877,087 shares (+96.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,345,221
- SIREN, L.L.C. added 3,666,864 shares (+97.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,567,396
- FMR LLC added 3,471,183 shares (+7432.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,843,377
- VR ADVISER, LLC added 2,481,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,181,180
$SLDB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLDB in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
$SLDB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLDB recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SLDB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $14.0 on 06/26/2025
- Arthur He from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 06/17/2025
- Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/06/2025
- Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $16.0 on 05/22/2025
- Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 05/19/2025
- Biren Amin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 05/16/2025
- Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $17.0 on 05/16/2025
