$SLDB stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLDB stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,843,367 of trading volume.

$SLDB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SLDB:

$SLDB insiders have traded $SLDB stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE purchased 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $20,150,000

CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $4,030,000

ALEXANDER CUMBO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,479 shares for an estimated $107,241 .

. DAVID T HOWTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,633 shares for an estimated $50,417 .

. JESSIE HANRAHAN (Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,689 shares for an estimated $38,015 .

. GABRIEL BROOKS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,179 shares for an estimated $31,893 .

. KEVIN TAN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,237 shares for an estimated $28,378 .

. PAUL HERZICH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,465 shares for an estimated $26,195 .

. ILAN GANOT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,911 shares for an estimated $11,774 .

. CLARE KAHN purchased 1,860 shares for an estimated $9,924

$SLDB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $SLDB stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

