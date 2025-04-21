$SLDB stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLDB stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,843,367 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SLDB:
$SLDB Insider Trading Activity
$SLDB insiders have traded $SLDB stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE purchased 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $20,150,000
- CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $4,030,000
- ALEXANDER CUMBO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,479 shares for an estimated $107,241.
- DAVID T HOWTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,633 shares for an estimated $50,417.
- JESSIE HANRAHAN (Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,689 shares for an estimated $38,015.
- GABRIEL BROOKS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,179 shares for an estimated $31,893.
- KEVIN TAN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,237 shares for an estimated $28,378.
- PAUL HERZICH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,465 shares for an estimated $26,195.
- ILAN GANOT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,911 shares for an estimated $11,774.
- CLARE KAHN purchased 1,860 shares for an estimated $9,924
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SLDB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $SLDB stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIREN, L.L.C. added 1,000,000 shares (+36.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,000,000
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 996,689 shares (-87.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,986,756
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 945,863 shares (+9393.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,783,452
- REDMILE GROUP, LLC added 615,246 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,460,984
- SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 457,739 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,830,956
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 443,010 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,772,040
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 397,321 shares (-35.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,589,284
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SLDB on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.