SLCA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.45, changing hands as high as $13.49 per share. US Silica Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLCA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.47 per share, with $21.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.