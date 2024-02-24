SLC Agrícola S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (SLCJY) Price Target Increased by 5.86% to 4.88

The average one-year price target for SLC Agrícola S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SLCJY) has been revised to 4.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.86% from the prior estimate of 4.61 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.90 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.40% from the latest reported closing price of 4.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLC Agrícola S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLCJY is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 14,800K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DREGX - DRIEHAUS EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND Investor Share Class holds 1,642K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CEMGX - Cullen Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Class C holds 1,598K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 35.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCJY by 33.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,473K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,439K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCJY by 10.24% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,464K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,084K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing a decrease of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCJY by 19.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

