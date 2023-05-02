Slc Agricola S.A. - ADR (SLCJY) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Slc Agricola S.A. - ADR said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.52 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Slc Agricola S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLCJY is 0.04%, an increase of 21.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 744K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.36% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Slc Agricola S.A. - ADR is 11.47. The forecasts range from a low of 8.25 to a high of $14.64. The average price target represents an increase of 33.36% from its latest reported closing price of 8.60.

The projected annual revenue for Slc Agricola S.A. - ADR is 8,273MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cullen Capital Management holds 741K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCJY by 21.14% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

