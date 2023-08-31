SLC Agricola (B3:SLCE3) Price Target Increased by 6.97% to 48.47

The average one-year price target for SLC Agricola (B3:SLCE3) has been revised to 48.47 / share. This is an increase of 6.97% from the prior estimate of 45.31 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.30% from the latest reported closing price of 41.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLC Agricola. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLCE3 is 0.27%, a decrease of 20.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 14,530K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DREGX - DRIEHAUS EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND Investor Share Class holds 1,642K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 19.02% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,368K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 9.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,315K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 20.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,309K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CEMGX - Cullen Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Class C holds 1,023K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 20.01% over the last quarter.

