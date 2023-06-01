SLC Agricola (B3:SLCE3) Price Target Decreased by 9.08% to 46.33

The average one-year price target for SLC Agricola (B3:SLCE3) has been revised to 46.33 / share. This is an decrease of 9.08% from the prior estimate of 50.96 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.41 to a high of 61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.18% from the latest reported closing price of 34.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLC Agricola. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLCE3 is 0.34%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 14,646K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DREGX - DRIEHAUS EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND Investor Share Class holds 1,672K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562K shares, representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 3.46% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,349K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 6.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,309K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,196K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 11.19% over the last quarter.

CEMGX - Cullen Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Class C holds 1,043K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares, representing an increase of 18.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 1.32% over the last quarter.

