SLC Agricola (B3:SLCE3) Price Target Decreased by 50.00% to 23.42

The average one-year price target for SLC Agricola (B3:SLCE3) has been revised to 23.42 / share. This is an decrease of 50.00% from the prior estimate of 46.84 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 30.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.17% from the latest reported closing price of 18.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLC Agricola. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 10.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLCE3 is 0.25%, a decrease of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 15,724K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DREGX - DRIEHAUS EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND Investor Share Class holds 1,642K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CEMGX - Cullen Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Class C holds 1,598K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 35.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 33.45% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,464K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,439K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 10.60% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,253K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 8.95% over the last quarter.

