SLC Agricola (B3:SLCE3) Price Target Decreased by 11.65% to 50.96

The average one-year price target for SLC Agricola (B3:SLCE3) has been revised to 50.96 / share. This is an decrease of 11.65% from the prior estimate of 57.67 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.65 to a high of 66.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.86% from the latest reported closing price of 35.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLC Agricola. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLCE3 is 0.36%, a decrease of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.62% to 14,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DREGX - DRIEHAUS EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND Investor Share Class holds 1,562K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037K shares, representing a decrease of 30.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 25.60% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,349K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 6.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,309K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,196K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 11.19% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,035K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares, representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCE3 by 65.72% over the last quarter.

