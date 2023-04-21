SLB's Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

SLB SLB reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 63 cents per share (excluding charges and credits), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 34 cents.

The oilfield service giant recorded total quarterly revenues of $7,736 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,498 million. The top line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s $5,962 million.

The strong quarterly results have been primarily driven by higher stimulation services across all onshore and offshore areas.

Segmental Performance

Revenues in the Digital & Integration unit totaled $894 million, up 4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Pre-tax operating income of $265 million was down 9%. The outperformance resulted from the sustained increase in digital sales and higher exploration data license sales in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The positives were offset partially by a decline in revenues from Asset Performance Solutions (APS) developments.

Revenues in the Reservoir Performance unit increased 24% year over year to $1,503 million. Pre-tax operating income was $242 million, rising 52%. The upside in profit was led by higher stimulation services across all onshore and offshore areas.

Revenues in the Well Construction segment rose 36% from the year-earlier quarter’s level to $3,261 million. Pre-tax operating income improved 73% to $672 million. Solid activities and price improvements in Latin America and North America aided the segment.

Revenues in the Production Systems segment amounted to $2,207 million, up 38% from the year-ago quarter’s numbers. Pre-tax operating income improved 80% year over year to $205 million. The segment was aided by solid activities across Europe & Africa and Latin America.

Cash Flow & Financials

SLB reported a negative free cash flow of $265 million.

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had approximately $2,504 million in cash and short-term investments. It had long-term debt of $10,698 million at the end of the first quarter.

Outlook

SLB foresees strong activities across the globe this year. In the Northern Hemisphere, SLB expects a seasonal recovery in the second quarter with capital expansion developments in the Middle East.

