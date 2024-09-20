Is SLB's Premium Stock Valuation Still Justified? Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SLB SLB is currently considered expensive on a relative basis, with the stock trading at an 8.26x trailing 12-month Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA), which is at a premium compared with the broader industry average of 6.92x. A premium valuation generally indicates that the market has strong confidence in the company’s prospects. However, this necessitates scrutiny to determine if this higher price is warranted.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Therefore, a more thorough analysis is needed to determine whether SLB's premium valuation is justified based on its fundamentals, growth prospects and prevailing market conditions.

SLB's AI Collaboration With NVIDIA & Launch of Lumi Platform

With a strong focus on developing generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specifically for energy companies, SLB has been deepening its partnership with NVIDIA NVDA. This collaboration will enhance the oilfield services giant’s capabilities in subsurface exploration, production and data management, leading to improved operational efficiency and a reduced carbon footprint. This is likely to give SLB a technological edge and drive growth.

Another development on the company’s front that will create significant value is the launch of the AI-powered Lumi Platform. The Lumi™ data and AI platform is built to integrate advanced AI technologies, including generative AI, throughout the energy value chain. By enhancing data-driven decision-making and automation, the platform aims to boost operational efficiency and lower costs for SLB's customers, adding value to the company.

Strategic Contracts Boost SLB’s Financial Gains

SLB has secured significant contracts, including a major one from Petrobras PBR for subsea production systems and another for a large-scale carbon capture project on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The key project from Petrobras, announced on Aug. 2, involves the second development phase of the Atapu and Sepia fields, which are situated in the highly productive pre-salt Santos Basin offshore Brazil. SLB will manufacture most of the technology and equipment for use in these developments, including vertical trees and subsea control systems, at its facilities in Brazil. The contract will generate substantial cash flows, and the leading oilfield service company has announced that it will maintain its investments in Brazil as the country continues to be a crucial area for growth.

The large-scale carbon capture project on the U.S. Gulf Coast underscores SLB’s strong commitment to addressing climate change. On Aug. 1, the joint venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture was awarded a contract for the front-end engineering and design of a large-scale carbon capture plant. This project will be capable of capturing 800,000 tons of carbon emissions annually from a pulp and paper mill on the U.S. Gulf Coast. This initiative underscores SLB’s strong dedication to carbon capture, which could potentially yield significant long-term financial rewards for the company.

Should Investors Bet on SLB Despite its Premium Valuation?

SLB’s balance sheet reveals minimal reliance on debt capital. While the company’s debt-to-capitalization is 37.2%, slightly above the industry average of 36%, this still indicates low debt exposure for both SLB and the industry. As a result, SLB's solid balance sheet positions it well to navigate challenging business environments.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The positive developments have led to SLB’s premium valuations, as investors have high expectations for the company’s prospects and profitability. Consequently, they are willing to pay a premium for the stock, believing it will outperform both its peers and the broader market in the coming months.

However, there is some uncertainty surrounding the stock. While SLB is expanding into carbon capture, the market is still in its early stages. The ability of the carbon capture business to significantly contribute to SLB’s revenues is still evolving. Additionally, the company’s growth prospects are closely linked to oil prices. Although current prices are favorable, they are highly volatile, and any decline could affect SLB’s operational performance and profitability.

Also, there has been a slowdown in drilling activities in both the North American and International markets, leading to a decline in demand for the company's services, such as reservoir productivity and performance optimization. All these uncertainties are getting reflected in SLB’s poor year-to-date price performance. Over the period, the stock declined 16.8%, underperforming the fall of 4.3% of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Thus, though SLB’s long-term outlook remains strong, investors are advised to be cautious. Hence, instead of rushing to add SLB, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), to their portfolios, it may be prudent to wait for a more opportune entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.