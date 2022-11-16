SLB working with Oman on developing geothermal resources

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services firm SLB SLB.N said on Wednesday it was collaborating with the government of Oman to develop geothermal resources in the country.

SLB said it is working with Oman's Ministry of Energy and Minerals as well as its sovereign wealth fund, Oman Investment Authority.

