US Markets
SLB

SLB working with Oman on developing geothermal resources

November 16, 2022 — 08:55 am EST

Written by Ruhi Soni for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services firm SLB SLB.N said on Wednesday it was collaborating with the government of Oman to develop geothermal resources in the country.

SLB said it is working with Oman's Ministry of Energy and Minerals as well as its sovereign wealth fund, Oman Investment Authority.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.