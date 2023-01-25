SLB warns of business risks from Western sanctions as Russia revenue rises

By Liz Hampton

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services firm SLB SLB.N on Wednesday warned of business risks associated with additional sanctions on Russia, even as its revenue there continued to grow, according to a regulatory filing.

SLB boosted its business in Russia last year, as oil prices surged and rivals fled following Western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Russia represented 6% of SLB's full-year 2022 revenue, or $1.69 billion, the company said in an annual filing.

SLB said the carrying value of its net assets in Russia totaled roughly $700 million at the end of 2022, down from $900 million at the end of the third quarter 2022. It closed out the year with $300 million in receivables, down from $400 million in third quarter.

The oilfield company also said it had roughly $1 billion in unpaid bills related to Mexico, according to the filing. It said the receivables, from its primary customer in Mexico that was not identified, were not in dispute. It has not historically experienced any material write-offs resulting from uncollected bills from this firm, it said.

SLB did not immediately respond to an email seeking more detail on the filing.

