SLB warns of business risk from Russian sanctions as revenue there grows

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services firm SLB SLB.N on Wednesday warned of business risks associated with additional sanctions on Russia, even as its revenue there continued to grow, according to a regulatory filing.

Russia accounted for 6% of SLB's full-year 2022 revenue, or $1.69 billion, up from 5% before the Moscow invaded Ukraine. The company said the carrying value of its net assets in Russia totaled roughly $700 million at the end of 2022, with $300 million in receivables.

