SLB (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

SLB (SLB) closed the most recent trading day at $46.38, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.07%.

The stock of world's largest oilfield services company has fallen by 13.84% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SLB in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 24, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.52, signifying a 29.73% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.71 billion, indicating a 1.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.62 per share and a revenue of $36.55 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.58% and +2.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SLB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. SLB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SLB is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.86, which means SLB is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SLB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.