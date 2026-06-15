SLB (SLB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, SLB (SLB) closed at $53.71, marking a -4.4% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.07%.

Shares of the world's largest oilfield services company have appreciated by 1.44% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 1.04%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SLB in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 24, 2026. In that report, analysts expect SLB to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.38%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.71 billion, indicating a 1.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $36.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.58% and +2.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SLB. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.38% upward. Currently, SLB is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SLB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.47. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.42 for its industry.

We can also see that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.