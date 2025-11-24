SLB (SLB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, SLB (SLB) was down 1.33% at $35.71. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.69%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's shares have seen an increase of 1% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 4.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SLB in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating a 19.57% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.53 billion, up 2.64% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.89 per share and a revenue of $35.78 billion, representing changes of -15.25% and -1.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SLB. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SLB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SLB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.52. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.17 for its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

