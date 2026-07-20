SLB (SLB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, SLB (SLB) was down 1.28% at $46.39. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's stock has dropped by 2.29% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 4.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SLB in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 24, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.51, marking a 31.08% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.71 billion, up 1.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $36.51 billion, which would represent changes of -13.65% and +2.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SLB should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.13% lower. SLB presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, SLB is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.61, so one might conclude that SLB is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.