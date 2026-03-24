SLB (SLB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

SLB (SLB) closed at $50.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.56% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's stock has dropped by 3.88% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 0.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SLB in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.6, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.82 billion, reflecting a 3.84% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.85 per share and a revenue of $37 billion, indicating changes of -2.73% and +3.61%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SLB. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.46% downward. Right now, SLB possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SLB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.94, so one might conclude that SLB is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, SLB's PEG ratio is currently 3.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SLB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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