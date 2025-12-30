SLB (SLB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, SLB (SLB) closed at $38.55, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 3.55% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SLB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 23, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.74, reflecting a 19.57% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.54 billion, reflecting a 2.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.89 per share and a revenue of $35.78 billion, signifying shifts of -15.25% and -1.41%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SLB. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, SLB holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, SLB is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.83, which means SLB is trading at a discount to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

