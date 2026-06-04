SLB (SLB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, SLB (SLB) was up +2.04% at $58.01. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.09%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's stock has climbed by 3.06% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 1.52% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SLB in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 24, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.53, signifying a 28.38% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.71 billion, indicating a 1.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.62 per share and a revenue of $36.55 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.58% and +2.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SLB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.38% increase. SLB presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SLB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.73. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.09.

It's also important to note that SLB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.36.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.