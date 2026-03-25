SLB (SLB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SLB (SLB) closed at $51.89, marking a +2.73% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 2.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SLB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.6, signifying a 16.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.82 billion, indicating a 3.84% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.85 per share and a revenue of $37 billion, representing changes of -2.73% and +3.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SLB. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.46% decrease. SLB presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SLB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.8.

Meanwhile, SLB's PEG ratio is currently 3.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.33 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.