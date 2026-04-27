SLB (SLB) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you evaluated the performance of SLB's (SLB) international operations during the quarter that concluded in March 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this world's largest oilfield services company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of SLB's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $8.72 billion, showing rise of 2.7%. We will now explore the breakdown of SLB's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Exploring SLB's International Revenue Patterns

During the quarter, Middle East & Asia contributed $2.69 billion in revenue, making up 30.8% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion, this meant a surprise of -0.98%. Looking back, Middle East & Asia contributed $3.23 billion, or 33.2%, in the previous quarter, and $3 billion, or 35.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $83 million came from Eliminations & other during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 1%. This represented a surprise of +2.47% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $81 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $81 million, or 0.8%, and $44 million, or 0.5%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Latin America accounted for 17.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.53 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +1.55%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.5 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $1.68 billion (17.3%) and $1.5 billion (17.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe & Africa generated $2.26 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 25.9% of the total. This represented a surprise of -2.17% compared to the $2.31 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe & Africa accounted for $2.53 billion (26%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $2.24 billion (26.3%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for SLB, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $8.71 billion, reflecting an increase of 2% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Middle East & Asia is anticipated to contribute 29.8% or $2.6 billion, Eliminations & other 0.9% or $81 millionLatin America 17.9% or $1.56 billion and Europe & Africa 26.9% or $2.34 billion.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $36.47 billion in total revenue, up 2.1% from the previous year. Revenues from Middle East & Asia, Eliminations & other, Latin America and Europe & Africa are expected to constitute 31.1% ($11.34 billion), 0.9% ($324 million)17.8% ($6.49 billion) and 26.3% ($9.58 billion) of the total, respectively.

Key Takeaways

The dependency of SLB on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Currently, SLB holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in SLB's Stock Value

The stock has increased by 5% over the past month compared to the 9.3% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Business Services sector, which includes SLB,has increased 1.9% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 16.1% relative to the S&P 500's 3.9% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 7.3% decrease.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.