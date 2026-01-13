SLB (SLB) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, SLB (SLB) was up +1.66% at $45.90. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's shares have seen an increase of 16.07% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SLB in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 23, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.74, reflecting a 19.57% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.54 billion, showing a 2.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.89 per share and a revenue of $35.78 billion, demonstrating changes of -15.25% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SLB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.4% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SLB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SLB is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.21. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.89.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

