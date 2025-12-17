SLB (SLB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SLB (SLB) ended the recent trading session at $38.53, demonstrating a +2.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.81%.

Shares of the world's largest oilfield services company witnessed a gain of 4.36% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 4.06%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SLB in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 23, 2026. In that report, analysts expect SLB to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.57%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.53 billion, indicating a 2.64% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.89 per share and a revenue of $35.54 billion, signifying shifts of -15.25% and -2.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SLB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.04% upward. SLB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, SLB is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.