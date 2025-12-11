SLB (SLB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, SLB (SLB) closed at $40.34, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.21% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 10.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SLB in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 23, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, down 19.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.53 billion, up 2.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $35.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.25% and -1.4%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SLB. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. SLB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SLB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.82. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.82 of its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

