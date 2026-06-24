SLB (SLB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SLB (SLB) closed at $46.61, marking a -2.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.43%.

The stock of world's largest oilfield services company has fallen by 17.58% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of SLB will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 24, 2026. On that day, SLB is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.73%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.71 billion, reflecting a 1.95% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.62 per share and a revenue of $36.55 billion, representing changes of -10.58% and +2.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SLB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. SLB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SLB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.26. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.4.

We can additionally observe that SLB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.92. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SLB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.