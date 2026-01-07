SLB (SLB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

SLB (SLB) closed at $42.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.89% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 13.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SLB in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 23, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.74, marking a 19.57% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.54 billion, reflecting a 2.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.89 per share and a revenue of $35.78 billion, demonstrating changes of -15.25% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SLB. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SLB currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, SLB is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.07, so one might conclude that SLB is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, finds itself in the top 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

