SLB Shows Confidence in Its Multi-Year Growth Cycle

SLB SLB made an announcement reiterating its full-year 2024 guidance. It has mentioned Saudi Aramco’s decision to not expand the Maximum Sustainable Capacity (MSC) to 13 million barrels per day (MMBD). Instead, the MSC would be maintained at 12 MMBD. Additionally, SLB has said that it will continue to work closely with Saudi Aramco and its ongoing oil and gas projects will not see any changes; only two offshore oil production development projects that haven’t begun operations yet will be suspended.

SLB has reiterated its 2024 growth forecast for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company believes that its multi-year growth cycle be upheld by its revenue mix in the Kingdom and its unique market position in the Middle Eastern countries. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a major portion of the revenue mix is supported by its onshore business and the expanding gas market.

In its latest earnings release, SLB acknowledged the rising global energy demand. It said that international production is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the supply through the end of this decade. SLB showed confidence in the strength and longevity of the multi-year growth cycle through 2024 and beyond.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, SLB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors might want to look at some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector, such as Repsol REPYY, Enbridge ENB and Harbour Energy HBRIY. While Repsol currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both Enbridge and Harbour Energy hold a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Repsol is a global multi-energy company, involved in exploration and production activities as well as refining and marketing petroleum products. The company is also actively involved in transitioning toward cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. Recently, it announced the expansion of its network of renewable fuel refilling stations in Europe, demonstrating its commitment to a sustainable energy model.

Enbridge is an energy infrastructure company with a diversified portfolio of midstream assets. With a huge network of transportation and storage assets, the company derives stable fee-based revenues.

Harbour Energy is a leading independent oil and gas company, primarily involved in upstream operations. Upon completion of the recently announced acquisition of Wintershall Dea asset portfolio, its estimated production will increase to 500,000 boepd. The company has also done well in reducing its debt in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (HBRIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.